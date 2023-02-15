Dax Harwood Comments On The Gunns' AEW Tag Team Title Win

Dax Harwood may not see eye to eye with Austin and Colten Gunn, but he does appreciate the brothers' ability to get a reaction from the crowd.

On the latest episode of the "FTR" podcast, Harwood was asked for his thoughts on the Gunns winning the AEW World Tag Team Title from The Acclaimed. Harwood gave it some thought before revealing his answer.

"Trying to be diplomatic here," Harwood said. "They are a couple of guys who I will say study the craft and try to be better. They also are a couple of guys who made it to the top because of their dad, who their father is." Harwood went on to say that the Gunns, whose father is WWE Hall of Famer and AEW wrestler/manager Billy Gunn, never had to be in the trenches or travel to little independent shows.

"All they know is AEW and all they know is national television wrestling, and with that they may not think it and they may not be doing it on purpose, but with that they think that everything should be catered to them, so personally we have different thoughts and ideologies," he said. However, Harwood did give the Gunns credit for being one of the few acts in pro wrestling that the fans actually despise.

"They despise these guys and they get the 'Ass Boys' chants, and when they won the tag belts, the people were mad, and when you think about what wrestling is, you want people to be mad and you want them to feel a certain way, and they felt a certain way about that title change," Harwood said. "Congrats to them and I look forward to seeing what the Ass Boys and The Acclaimed do next."

