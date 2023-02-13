The Gunns Comment On Winning The AEW Tag Team Titles
This past Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" saw Colten and Austin Gunn shockingly upset The Acclaimed and take home the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Although the result didn't come without controversy, The Gunns came out on top, establishing themselves as the ninth team to hold tag gold in Tony Khan's company.
After their big win, the news came out that The Gunns would be continuing their careers with AEW for a long time, signing with Khan for the foreseeable future. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Colten and Austin spoke about their career-defining victory, with the older of the two calling it "the greatest moment of my life."
"I don't know if a lot of people know this, but I've only been wrestling for two years," Colten said. "I was on TV after eight weeks of training, my first match on TV was against Sting. I don't know, I'm really good at this and my one goal was to win the tag team championship with my brother and I did that. Another thing, me and Austin have been broken from my dad for like four to six months, we've had maybe 10 TV matches together and we're already champions. People are like 'this is the peak,' this isn't even the beginning for me and Austin and I just want to reiterate that and let people not forget that we've only been doing this for less than 10 TV matches. That moment was awesome, we're champions and you can't take that away from us."
Billy Gunn Has Yet To Congratulate His Sons
Adding to that sentiment, Austin Gunn detailed why he's tired of the team "not being handed or given our flowers," mentioning how much success he and his brother have had in so little time. Austin also called out fans who bash them online but then show up to the arenas and chant "a**boys," saying the team has them in the palm of their hand. When talking about pinning Anthony Bowens to win, Austin called it "one of the best moments I've ever had in my wrestling career," stating that he was pleased about the hush and silence from the crowd, while also making a bold claim about their place in the AEW tag division.
"That is what I love, I love seeing them just in shock because we're taking over, we're the head of this division," Austin said. "We now have the tag team title belts, come get them, we're the best to ever do this. Second-generation, up-and-coming AEW superstars. Name a team that's better than The Gunns, there isn't. There's nobody, nobody that can touch us."
One big story coming out of the title change was the involvement of Billy Gunn, their father, with "Daddy Ass" making it clear throughout this long-standing rivalry that he's on team Acclaimed. The WWE Hall of Famer got attacked by his own children en route to their championship victory, ending any potential for reconciliation between them. Colten and Austin revealed they haven't spoken to their father via text or call since the win, with Colten deeming he and Austin the winners of the "kid of the year award" and that their father should be happy for their achievement.
