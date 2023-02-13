The Gunns Comment On Winning The AEW Tag Team Titles

This past Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" saw Colten and Austin Gunn shockingly upset The Acclaimed and take home the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Although the result didn't come without controversy, The Gunns came out on top, establishing themselves as the ninth team to hold tag gold in Tony Khan's company.

After their big win, the news came out that The Gunns would be continuing their careers with AEW for a long time, signing with Khan for the foreseeable future. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Colten and Austin spoke about their career-defining victory, with the older of the two calling it "the greatest moment of my life."

"I don't know if a lot of people know this, but I've only been wrestling for two years," Colten said. "I was on TV after eight weeks of training, my first match on TV was against Sting. I don't know, I'm really good at this and my one goal was to win the tag team championship with my brother and I did that. Another thing, me and Austin have been broken from my dad for like four to six months, we've had maybe 10 TV matches together and we're already champions. People are like 'this is the peak,' this isn't even the beginning for me and Austin and I just want to reiterate that and let people not forget that we've only been doing this for less than 10 TV matches. That moment was awesome, we're champions and you can't take that away from us."