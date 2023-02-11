Backstage News On The Gunns' AEW Contract Status

The February 8 edition of "AEW Dynamite" saw Austin and Colten Gunn win the AEW World Tag Team Championships from The Acclaimed in the main event. While the title change shocked a number of fans who were expecting a successful defense by Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, The Gunns' status as a top team in AEW has been evident for months. That's why the news that Austin and Colten won't be leaving the company anytime soon was a no-brainer, and Fightful Select confirmed as much this week.

According to recent reports, Austin and Colten Gunn have re-signed with AEW and will be with the company for the foreseeable future. While the details of the new contracts are unknown, the tag team champions are reportedly locked down for several years and could remain a top heel tag team for the company long-term.

The Gunns have been fixtures on AEW television since their respective debuts, with Austin debuting in 2020 shortly before his older brother. Alongside their father, Billy Gunn, Austin was one of the first members of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family as a part of the sub-group known as Gunn Club. When Colten made his way onto the AEW roster later that year, the trio went on a winning streak across both "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" before turning heel in 2021. That eventually led to the younger Gunns turning on their father as well, disbanding Gunn Club and joining The Firm in 2022.

Before winning the tag title,The Gunns' most notable success in recent months was taking out FTR in December. While FTR's future is still up in the air, many expect them to return to AEW and reignite their rivalry with Austin and Colten.