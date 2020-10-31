AEW TNT Champion Cody announced new additions to his stable, The Nightmare Family, on Friday. Cody welcomed Lee Johnson and the father-son duo of Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn into the faction through two posts on Twitter.

While calling Billy Gunn "an absolute legend," Cody confirmed that Gunn Club were now a part of his faction.

"I'm thrilled to welcome this Father/Son true tag-team to our mix. Billy is an absolute legend and a world class professional both on camera and BTS. Welcome Gunn Club! #DoTheWork."

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Gunn Club helped Cody fight off members of the Dark Order. As reported earlier, Cody, Billy Gunn, and Austin Gunn will face John Silver, Colt Cabana, and 10 in a six-man tag team match next week on Dynamite.

Cody also had high praise for Johnson, who he referred to as a "22-year-old prospect" ready to take the next step in his career.

"Sky is the limit for this 22yr old prospect! He's put in the time and effort at the @NF_Training – he's ready to take the next step in his career. A winning step. He will have all the tools at his behest now. Welcome Lee Johnson! #DoTheWork."

Duston Rhodes also weighed in on the new additions.