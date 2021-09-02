The Gunn Club have turned heel.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw QT Marshall, alongside The Factory, call out Paul Wight ahead of their singles match this Sunday at AEW All Out. Wight answered the call, fending off the entire faction with shoulder tackles, chops, and choke slams. Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn of the Gunn Club ran down to assist Wight once Marshall took a chair from ringside.

Marshall attempted to rush the ring with his new weapon, but Billy Gunn intercepted the chair. Marshall retreated up the ramp before Billy struck Wight with the chair inside the ring, leading to a shocked reaction on the face of the leader of The Factory. Billy then struck Wight with the chair again, this time in the head.

This is the first heel run of the Gunn Club since the father and sons duo joined All Elite Wrestling. It’s unclear if the Gunns are now aligned with The Factory, or if they will continue to ride solo.

The Gunn Club previously aided Cody Rhodes in his feud against QT Marshall and The Factory. Rhodes has been off AEW television since losing to Malakai Black earlier this summer.

As of this writing, Wight is scheduled to face Marshall this Sunday at AEW All Out.

You can see highlights of the segment below: