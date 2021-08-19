Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall is now official for AEW All Out on September 5 at the NOW Arena in Chicago.

Last week a feud was teased after The Factory took down Tony Schiavone’s son, Chris. Tony was originally in the ring to receive an apology for getting coffee dumped on his head by Marshall in a previous interview. Wight came out to the ring to clear out The Factory.

On tonight’s show, QT tried to embarrass Wight about needing multiple hip surgeries to get back to a normal life, but Wight let Marshall know he got a match at All Out — and it’s against him.

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage (AEW World Championship)

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall