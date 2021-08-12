The time for Paul Wight’s AEW in ring debut appears to be closing in. The veteran wrestler made a run in tonight, saving AEW Dark: Elevation partner Tony Schiavone and his son Chris from an attack by QT Marshall and The Factory.

The segment occurred prior to the main event between Chris Jericho and Wardlow, with Marshall purportedly delivering his apology to Schiavone for pouring a drink on his head weeks ago. Instead Marshall and stablemates Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto took Chris Schiavone from the crowd and attacked him, with Comoroto holding Tony back. Marshall would finally deliver a Diamond Cutter, prompting Wight to come out.

Wight would stare down The Factory before Marshall and Comoroto through Solo into him, allowing them to escape. Wight delivered a massive Chokeslam to Solo and then stared down Marshall, standing at ringside. While no match was announced, a Wight-Marshall match appears to be forthcoming.

This would be Wight’s first match since joining AEW back in March. While he has primarily served a color commentator alongside Schiavone on Dark: Elevation, Wight has made it no secret that he plans to eventually wrestle for AEW.

You can watch the segment below.