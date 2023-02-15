Rhea Ripley Comments On Valentine's Day Altercation With Mysterio Family

Oh, Valentine's Day — or singles awareness day, considering which end of the relationship spectrum you celebrated on this year. One on-screen WWE romance continued blossoming on this day of love, as Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgement Day went to a formal restaurant to enjoy a romantic meal together. Of course, being the devilish antagonists they are, the meal came at the expense of the two people who raised Dom — Rey and Angie Mysterio.

Ripley and Dom arrived at the undisclosed restaurant and immediately crashed Rey and Angie's party, but instead of putting up a fight, the married couple chose to leave and avoid any drama from The Judgement Day. Ripley and Dom then made themselves as comfortable as possible, ordering dishes and drinks for over three hours before the bill arrived at the table. Their attempt at putting it on Rey's tab was thwarted and Dom's card was declined, so Ripley pulled out her wallet and covered the charges for the meal.

Since then, Dom has been getting teased on Twitter for not covering the bill for his "Mami." Ripley clapped back with a comment of her own, writing: "The audacity of everyone getting caught up on me paying the bill and overlooking the point that Rey & Angie are self-centered... Don't be one of those girls that expect the man to always pay. Spoil your kings too."

Ripley also insulted Rey and Angie for how they've handled Dom's rebellion. She tweeted: "First you got your own son arrested for absolutely nothing. Now you've ambushed us by stealing OUR table & cutting US off... ON VALENTINES DAY. Rey & Angie, you're both narcissistic manipulators and it makes me sick."

This is just the latest instance of Dom and Ripley crashing the Mysterios' holiday celebrations, as both Thanksgiving and Christmas were interrupted by the dastardly couple.