Dax Harwood Recalls FTR's Reaction To Comedic WWE Main Roster Storylines

Dax Harwood of FTR recently looked back at being a part of comedy segments near the end of his WWE run. Back in 2019, FTR, then known as The Revival, would often be embarrassed by the Usos in their feud on WWE TV.

On his "FTR with Dax" podcast, Harwood recalled the creative writers being nervous about pitching comedic ideas to he and Cash Wheeler, but he said that they were never upset about the comedy segments.

"We were like, 'No, this is stuff we've been asking to do," Harwood said. "We've been trying to show and asking to show more character development, more charisma, more personality."

Harwood said he knew that WWE officials were going to try to devalue the tag team. He said he was directly told that the comedic ideas were pitched because he and Wheeler chose not to re-sign with the company. Harwood also said he didn't understand why Vince McMahon thought it was funny for him to shave his back on "WWE Raw," other than he viewed it as being effeminate.

Harwood said he did his best to put over the "Ucey Hot" angle. He remembered being approached by Paul Heyman backstage after FTR received a standing ovation in the Gorilla position.

"He gave us this hug, and he said, 'You always thought you were gonna get over by being a great wrestler, huh?'" Harwood said. "He said, 'Now, you're over with the man,' and he pointed at Vince. I was like, 'Oh God, dude. F*** off.'"

Harwood said whenever you are high on McMahon's list, everyone loves you, but when McMahon forgets about you, everyone acts like you don't exist.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "FTR with Dax" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

