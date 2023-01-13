Facts About FTR That Only Hardcore Fans Know

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, better known as FTR, have had themselves a rollercoaster of a career since debuting as a team in 2014. Starting in WWE's developmental territory, NXT, they quickly gained popularity as The Revival for their old-school "no flips, just fists" style. The name, "The Revival," was supposed to indicate to fans that Wheeler and Harwood were in WWE to "revive" classic tag team wrestling. They did just that by winning not only the NXT Tag Team Championships, but the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships as well.

Wheeler and Harwood would eventually leave WWE and become known as FTR in All Elite Wrestling. The team has been on the forefront of tag team wrestling for AEW since their debut. Once jumping ship, FTR found themselves winning tag team gold outside of the United States, capturing the AAA Tag Team Championships in 2021, and later the IWGP Tag Team Championships in 2022. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood's short career has had its fair share of bumps in the road, but there were also many times when FTR found themselves on the mountain top.