Ricky Steamboat Discusses Return To The Ring, Tagging With FTR, Possible WWE & AEW Matches, New WWE Leadership, More! - Exclusive

If this goes well and you feel good when you get in there, do you want to have one more big AEW or WWE match? I mean, is that something the cards you see for yourself or no?

I really don't think, I don't think so. Going down to Pritchard's ring, understanding my limitations and just going to give it one more shot. I don't have the type of ego to where I need to go out there, whether it's to enjoy it or whether to prove something that I can still do it. I don't have that mindset. I'm looking at this really as a big thank you to all the fans in Raleigh. That's basically, and the reasons that I gave. Being in the ring for the first time and the support. Being in the ring the first time with the world champion, the support they gave me through the eight years that I campaigned throughout the Carolinas. And that's the reason, I'm passing off a big thank you card to the wrestling fans. That's what come to my mind.

And it's got to mean a lot to the guys that you're tagging with. FTR obviously have a lot of respect for the business, their connection with Red Heart. And now you. Whose idea was it for FTR to be your tag team partners for this big match?

Well, let me tell you this. Like I said, this, for me to make a final, final decision was three or four months in the making. I just didn't jump on it the first time I was approached from Big Time Wrestling and I have an agent guy, Tony Hunter, who also works with Big Time Wrestling, and when I was first approached, but FTR, when I was first approached were heels.

Right.

They were going to be two guys on the other side of the ring that I was going to be wrestling.

Oh.

And AEW turned them baby faces, turned them good guy. So they said, 'We can't have heels working against you, Ricky, you're a baby face. So what would you think if we had them as your partners?' And I thought it was great too because they were at the school WWE, back in the day when I was a trainer and I'd work with them in the ring and I know they're good hands and I'm glad how they've grown in the business with AEW. And so the adversaries, the Jay Lethal and then Old Arn Anderson's boy, Brock and they still got a mystery partner and I haven't been privy to the mystery partner. Can you believe this? It's coming up this week.

I was going to see if we could get a tease because you have so many legendary rivals. There's any number of people this person could be, Ricky.

Yeah, I know. And there's been names that have been thrown at me and every time they throw a name out, I say, yeah, worked with him and on and on. But they never got the signature. They never nailed it. And it's not that they don't have somebody. I've heard through the grapevine, through my agent, that they do, but they want to make sure everything is... I's are dotted and t's are crossed before they make the big announcement. So here we are, what are we? About four or five days, four days out. And even the Dragon doesn't know the mystery partner, they weren't fooling.