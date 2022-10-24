Ricky Steamboat's First Pro Wrestling Championship Came By Defeating Ric Flair

Steamboat's early success didn't stop with that title win, however. And plenty of it would come at his rival's expense.

In August 1977, Steamboat teamed up with Paul Jones to defeat Flair and Greg Valentine for the Mid-Atlantic Tag Team titles. However, his Mid-Atlantic TV title reign would be short lived, with Baron von Raschke defeating him for the strap just four months later in October 1977. Not even a month later, though, Steamboat defeated Flair once again — this time capturing the United States title for the first time.

A WWE Hall of Famer as of 2009, "The Dragon" is one of the most decorated pro wrestlers of all time. All the way back in 1977, one of the great pro wrestling rivalries was born. It would have been fitting if, for Steamboat's last match, he could've faced his nemesis one last time. Yet while that was not meant to be, he still came back to feud with Chris Jericho — competing in but ultimately losing two memorable matches against him in 2009.