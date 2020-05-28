FTR (fka WWE's The Revival) debuted on last night's AEW Dynamite in a segment with The Young Bucks and The Blade & The Butcher. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler helped Matt and Nick Jackson out by clearing away the other team, then having a quick face-off with the brothers before leaving the ring.

Shortly after their appearance, Shop AEW put up their first official shirt, noting what FTR currently stands for: "F--- The Rest"

As noted, in response to a cease and desist letter over the team's use of "The Revolt" (which they are not going by) it was said "FTR" will mean different things at different times.

"Fear The Revolt. F--- The Rest. For The Revolution," Wheeler and Harwood wrote on Twitter after their appearance.

The duo also posed with Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard with the group throwing up the Four Horsemen hand sign.

"Life ain't always beautiful, but it's a beautiful ride," Harwood commented.

FTR was released by WWE last month as their contracts had just about expired.

