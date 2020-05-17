Last month, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood reportedly drew some heat over what was thought to be their post-WWE tag name — The Revolt. Caleb Konley and Zane Riley had used that tag name on the indies for over five years and weren't too pleased with Wheeler and Harwood's choice of name, especially considering both teams were from the North Carolina indie scene.

According to PWInsider, Konley and Riley have since sent a ten-page cease and desist letter through their attorney, Andrew Gerber, to Wheeler and Harwood's attorney, Michael E. Dockins.

"The Revolt are well-known in the independent professional wrestling circuit and are the current PWX World Tag Team Champions. Mr. Burnett and Mr. Riley sell a range of Revolt-branded merchandise including t-shirts, hats, and DVDs, as shown in Exhibit B. The Revolt has been their passion for years and they have literally put their blood and sweat into building The Revolt brand and connecting with their fans."

The four wrestlers apparently know each other and in the letter it was stated Konley and Riley attempted to reach out about the name choice, but were "rebuffed."

"[Konley and Riley] tried to reach out as friends but were rebuffed. Dax and Cash may enjoy playing heels, but this is not the ring. They cannot steal their former friends' intellectual property without consequence. Their conduct is not only unlawful, it is truly shameless that they would willfully steal a name from those that worked so hard to build it up."

The report followed up with FTR's lawyer who confirmed the new tag name is FTR, not The Revolt, or anything close to that wording. It was also noted "Fear the Revolt" was meant for descriptive purposes and commentary on their departure from WWE. The team plans on using FTR, which will mean different things at different times.

"First and foremost while our respective clients were acquaintances with one your clients and aware of his participation in the wrestling business, they are able and willing to testify under oath that they were not aware of and, at worst, have not recollection of ever knowing of your clients' claimed rights in a REVOLT-inclusive trademark."

"Secondly, our clients do not intend and have never intended to call themselves FEAR THE REVOLT. They have at all times and in every way made it clear that their tag team name would be FTR, and that FTR can and would mean different things depending on their storyline and creative. They are not responsible for and cannot be held responsible for dirt sheets and others incorrectly attributing to them a name other than the name they have chosen, FTR. In fact, when your client reached out to my clients 'as friends' to resolve this matter they were informed that the tag team name is, was, and will be FTR and not REVOLT or THE REVOLT or FEAR THE REVOLT."

In the response to the cease and desist it was noted FTR had previously offered to incur the cost for Konley and Riley to file a trademark for The Revolt, and work some matches on the indie scene. That doesn't look to be the case now though.

"[FTR] would have discussed and been willing to work an angle with them on an independent show or two of their choosing. However they did not proceed in a manner benefiting friends and such accommodations are now off the table. At best, only uncertain results and legal fees are ahead. ... If your clients are willing to discuss a reasonable and mutually-beneficial resolution, and one that includes a public apology to our clients, we will take it back to them for consideration."

No word yet on if Konley and Riley's reprsentation has responded.