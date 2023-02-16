Former WWE Star Took Major Vince McMahon Criticism As 'A Badge Of Pride'

During their time in WWE, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, then known as The Revival, consistently faced criticism from Vince McMahon while he was still in charge of WWE's creative direction. Although The Revival was able to win the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship during their time on WWE's main roster, they were still faced with less than desirable booking and storylines that were meant to embarrass the duo.

Because of the way they were portrayed, Harwood and Wheeler decided they were going to leave WWE when their contracts were up. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were in a similar boat as the two teams kept getting booked to face each other. Harwood recalled during a recent episode of "FTR" how they ended up getting terrible feedback from McMahon after a match together.

"There was a running joke between us that it was because we worked together so much throughout the year from 2018 until [2019], that they didn't care who won, just whoever won before, the other team would win the next time," Harwood said. "So we would always play the game of flip-flopping." After one of their encounters during this time, McMahon was waiting backstage to tear into them. "We came to the back and he said, 'Well, that is absolutely the worst wrestling match I have ever seen in my entire life.'" Harwood stated that he took the harsh criticism as a "badge of pride" and viewed it as an accomplishment considering the amount of wrestling matches McMahon had witnessed for over 50 years.

