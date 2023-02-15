Edge And Kofi Kingston Share Joking Exchange On Anniversary Of WWE Elimination Chamber Attack

At No Way Out 2009, Edge walked out of the World Heavyweight Championship Elimination Chamber match as the new titleholder — however, Edge was originally not set to be in the match, attacking Kofi Kingston as Kingston was making his entrance and stealing his spot. In remembrance of this iconic moment, Kingston tweeted out a reminder of the occurrence and stated: "Never forget... @EdgeRatedR." Edge responded to the man he cost a championship opportunity and tweeted: "Kofi...I mean... ok, I got nothin."

This match would have been Kingston's first major world title opportunity on a WWE pay-per-view — but Edge dashed Kingston's hopes. Kingston would eventually win the WWE Championship just over 10 years later at WrestleMania 35 by defeating Daniel Bryan. Despite his World Championship victory in 2019, this has not stopped Kingston from reliving the past when he has entered other Elimination Chamber matches, as he still looks behind him while making his entrance.

The reasoning behind Edge attacking Kingston was that Edge had lost his WWE Championship in the first Elimination Chamber match of the night after being pinned by Jeff Hardy in the early going. The match wound up coming down to Triple H and The Undertaker, with Triple H winning it all in 36 minutes — nearly 33 minutes after Edge had been eliminated. Edge eliminated both John Cena and Rey Mysterio in his second Chamber match of the night, with the latter being the elimination that saw him secure victory. To this point, Edge is the only wrestler in WWE history to compete in two Elimination Chamber matches on the same card.