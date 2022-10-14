16 Elimination Chamber Matches WWE Fans Will Never Forget

Cage matches are a semi-regular occurrence in the world of professional wrestling, which isn't that surprising. Locking two or more competitors inside of a steel structure when a rivalry becomes particularly heated or there's championship gold on the line can build a lot of hype around a match. Not to mention, it gives those involved more to work with in order to tell an even more fleshed-out story. Of course, then there are Elimination Chamber matches, which take the tenets of the standard steel cage match, dial them up to 11, and toss in even more variables for good measure.

Introduced in 2002, Elimination Chamber matches are in a league of their own. Six wrestlers enter the massive steel structure and four are locked in clear pods positioned behind each turnbuckle. Two competitors start in the ring and one by one, more individuals enter the match. As the name implies, these bouts are contested under elimination rules, meaning a single pinfall or submission doesn't end the match. It merely removes the person who's pinned or submitted from contention. The last man standing wins whatever prize is up for grabs, be it a championship or a future title match.

Many Elimination Chamber matches have taken place over the years, and of them all, these 16 stand out as particularly memorable for one reason or another.