NJPW Releases First Mercedes Mone Merchandise

We're getting closer and closer to NJPW's Battle in the Valley event this Saturday, which means the long-awaited return of Mercedes Mone to in-ring action. WWE's former Sasha Banks is challenging KAIRI for her IWGP Women's Championship. To celebrate the occasion and show how invested NJPW is in their new, valuable acquisition, the first official Mercedes Mone t-shirt dropped in the NJPW merchandise shop. The shirt shows an 8-bit version of Mone, dressed in the attire she wore when she made her arrival at Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this year. She's sitting gracefully across two neon signs, one saying "New Japan Pro-Wrestling" and the other saying "CEO Mercedes Mone."

It appears that since arriving on the scene in NJPW, Mone has impressed fellow wrestlers and those within the company with how dedicated she is to the sport. At a recent seminar run by popular NJPW star KUSHIDA at New Japan's LA Dojo, he praised her abilities and said she was "a great model to follow" for any wrestler. This bodes well for Mone's future in the company, and hints that she'll continue being in top standing on the card even if she doesn't capture the title from KAIRI.

Though this is the first official Mercedes Mone merchandise released in partnership with NJPW, several shirts and other apparel have also been released on Pro Wrestling Tees. It's apparent Mone had a strong influence on the design of these shirts due to the subject matter involved, such as inspiration from the Sailor Moon cartoon. There are also accessories, mugs, and stickers she's had available for sale since first appearing at Wrestle Kingdom.