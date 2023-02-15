Former WWE Writer Says Sami Zayn Could Be The Face Of The Company

Sami Zayn has had the run of his career going into WWE Elimination Chamber where he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. At the same time, fans and personalities across the industry have discussed what Zayn's ceiling is and if he could be the face of WWE. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. offered his thoughts on the matter during a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie."

"I think [Sami Zayn] puts across the most human professional wrestler on television today," Prinze Jr. said. "You don't sense any character from him in any way, shape or form. I think he comes across with humility. I think he comes across very, very flawed. I think those are personality traits that are not only easy to relate to, but easier to get behind."

Prinze Jr. said he thinks there was so much stacked against Zayn in the early days of his WWE career that fans didn't think he would reach world title matches or main events of premium live events. He continued, "Can he win? Sure. Will he? I don't think so. But like [Zayn] said, he could be the face of the company for a year. Hell, he damn near has been without the belt."

Zayn is a former three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, but he hasn't held any other singles titles on the main roster. In 2018, he challenged for AJ Styles' WWE Championship in a handicap match also involving Kevin Owens before taking part in a six-pack challenge for the title in the main event of WWE Fastlane. In March 2021, Reigns defended the Universal Championship against Zayn in 15 seconds on "SmackDown."