Carmella Comments On Her Return From Injury

WWE star Carmella has spoken out about returning from injury. The former WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion had been out of action since August 2022 and returned on the February 6 episode of "WWE Raw," where she defeated Piper Niven, Candice LeRae, and "Michin" Mia Yim to earn a spot in the women's Elimination Chamber match.

Appearing on WWE's "The Bump," Carmella admitted that she had butterflies in her stomach prior to the big return.

"This is the longest I've ever been out," Carmella said. "I think the longest before was maybe two months, three months. I've never been out, never been injured in my 10 years with WWE. So, this is my first time away. So, I'm not gonna lie, I was a little worried. I was nervous coming back, 'Are people gonna remember me? Am I gonna be the same in the ring? What am I going to do?'"

Carmella said she was prepared and used the time off to make sure she left no stone unturned. She's happy to be back and said she's never felt more comfortable in her own skin and gear.

The "Raw" star spoke about her new ring attire which she said pays homage to her old gear, while also representing her current character. Carmella said her current attire can't be topped by any of her old outfits but hinted at bringing back the one-piece in the future. She also teased wearing something special for the Elimination Chamber premium live event, which will take place this Saturday.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's "The Bump," with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.