Lady Frost Refuses To Apologize For Her WWE Debut

Five years after being defeated by Asuka on "WWE Raw," Lady Frost –- real name Brittany Rae Steding –- is tired of others' jealousy for her first match being on national television. "I had to feel the guilt and shame for years because people are like 'people tried for 10 and 15 years to be on TV,' but like I'm sorry I got lucky," she said on "Ten Count" podcast. "I wasn't going to say, 'No, you should call this person in, I don't know, Utah, that's been working for 15 years that deserves this more than me.'"

When asked how the opportunity came about, Steding said her husband, pro wrestler Victor Benjamin, was the catalyst as he had gotten extra work with WWE and told her to send her stuff in even though she was only three months into her training.

After being tested out in the ring, she was deemed a "worthy enhancement talent" to take Asuka's head kick. While she concedes others deserved the spot more than her, she did what she had to do and is proud of what she accomplished. "I showed up, I cut a promo on live television for the time ever. They gave me a mic and said, 'Here you go.' They aired it live. I didn't mess it up. I took a head kick like a champ and oh well, suck it," she said.

That night on "WWE Raw," Steding, then known as Jamie Frost, was interviewed ringside by Charlie Caruso, who pointed out that it was her first professional match. Steding said Asuka wasn't ready for her because Asuka had never seen her and didn't know what she was capable of. After three forearm strikes to Asuka's chest and slapping her, Asuka dropped Steding with a devastating kick to end the match.

