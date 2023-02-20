Bianca Belair Looks Ahead To Her Third Straight Championship Match At WWE WrestleMania

Asuka will be Bianca Belair's WrestleMania challenger for the "Raw" Women's Championship, and Belair admitted in a pre-Elimination Chamber interview on "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin" that "it's a lot of pressure" to do a three-peat this year.

The "EST of WWE" is no stranger to big WrestleMania matches as her debut at the event saw her compete in the main event where she defeated Sasha Banks for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship. That was a historic match as it was the first time two African-American women headlined the show. She followed that up with another huge match at WrestleMania 38, where she walked in as "Raw" Women's Champion and was able to retain it against Becky Lynch, proving she can thrive under pressure.

"Now this WrestleMania is happening and it's just so much pressure all around, right," she said. "I main evented the first WrestleMania — I started main eventing and I won the title — fast-forward to 38 and I won the title at WrestleMania 38, had this grand entrance with the HBCU band, I still get goosebumps thinking about that entrance."

The special entrance was a memorable moment for her, but it is one that has only added to the pressure of how she is feeling heading into the upcoming show. "How am I gonna top the entrance, how am I gonna top it with the gear, how am I gonna top it with the match?" asked Belair.

