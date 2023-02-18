Asuka Wins The 2023 Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Asuka is the winner of the 2023 women's Elimination Chamber match which she won by making Carmella tap with the Asuka Lock. The match began with Liv Morgan and Natalya, while the first person to get eliminated tonight was Nikki Cross. It's interesting to note that the latest betting odds had Asuka as the favorite to win.

Asuka, who has wrestled in four WrestleManias, will now go on to face WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39, which is set to take place on April 1 and April 2.

Since making her WWE debut on "NXT" in October 2015, Asuka has been the "Raw" Women's Champion twice, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion three times, and the "SmackDown" Women's Championship once, while also being the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in the title's history.

Bianca Belair has been the "Raw" Women's Champion since defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 and has since defended the title against the likes of Sonya Deville, Carmella, and Bayley. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion most recently defended her title against Alexa Bliss at the 2023 Royal Rumble and prevailed over Bliss.

Tonight's WWE Premium Live Event is taking place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre arena. Other matches on the night include the men's Elimination Chamber match, while the main event is set to be Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As noted, tonight's event is taking place in Zayn's hometown. Ongoing live results of the Elimination Chamber are available here.