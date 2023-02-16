Major Update On Mark Briscoe's AEW Status

It's official: Mark Briscoe is all elite.

AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan announced after Wednesday night's "Dynamite" that Briscoe would continue working with the promotion while also representing Ring of Honor.

"Mark Briscoe will continue with us in AEW + remains in ROH, it was great having him on #AEWDynamite tonight, and I'm excited for Mark to participate in the debut of the new @ringofhonor TV!" Khan tweeted.

Briscoe, one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with his late brother Jay, won his second AEW match Wednesday night against Josh Woods. In Briscoe's first match in AEW last month, he scored an emotional victory over longtime ROH rival and real life-friend Jay Lethal in honor of Jay.

Jay was killed last month in a traffic crash just weeks after he and Mark won the ROH World Tag Team Championships at ROH's Final Battle in December. AEW paid tribute to Jay and booked the match between Mark and Lethal in the "Dynamite" main event a week after Jay's death, marking the first time either Briscoe brother appeared on an AEW program. It had been reported that WarnerMedia executives wanted to keep the Briscoes off AEW television over homophobic comments Jay made, but later apologized for, in 2013.

Mark continued to honor Jay on Wednesday, pointing to the sky before landing the pinfall on Woods and saying to the camera, "Jay, I love you, boy," before promising to "carry on."

The Briscoes are universally regarded as the greatest tag team in ROH history. The brothers won the ROH World Tag Team Championships a record 13 times, which landed them a spot in the promotion's inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2022.