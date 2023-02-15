AEW Star Has Words For Mark Briscoe Ahead Of Tonight's Dynamite

As announced last Friday on "AEW Rampage," Mark Briscoe will have a singles match against Josh Woods tonight on "AEW Dynamite." Ahead of the bout, Woods' manager "Smart" Mark Sterling shared his thoughts on Twitter concerning his client's upcoming matchup.

"I think Mark Briscoe is an unbelievable talent," Sterling said. "That's why I wanted to sign him. That being said, he made a terrible business decision AND THEN he put his hands on me. I cannot WAIT until the world sees [Josh Woods], the national wrestling champion, in his '[AEW Dynamite]' debut!"

Woods has made a number of appearances for AEW in the past, but all have been on either "Rampage" or one of the company's online streaming shows. Briscoe made his "Dynamite" debut two weeks ago, when he defeated Jay Lethal in the main event just over a week after the passing of his brother Jay. Still serving as the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champion, Briscoe carried both belts down to the ring with him in honor of his brother, and will likely do the same tonight.

In an AEW video package hyping up the match, Briscoe stated that Woods got one of the biggest wins of his career against the Briscoe Brothers in Ring of Honor, but promised that he was going to "re-introduce" himself to Woods on Wednesday night. Woods then stated that he already won against them, and "pinned the better Briscoe" in the process. Whatever happens tonight, fans should expect a heated confrontation between these two men based on the harsh words they had for one another.