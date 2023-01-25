Mark Briscoe Honors His Late Brother Jay In AEW Debut

Mark Briscoe made his AEW debut during Wednesday night's "Dynamite" under the most heartbreaking of circumstances. Just over a week after Mark's older brother Jay was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that claimed the life of another driver and left Jay's daughters seriously injured, the younger Briscoe stepped inside an AEW ring for the first time on what would have been Jay's 39th birthday.

Mark's opponent in the main event of Wednesday's "Dynamite" was another longtime Ring of Honor star, Jay Lethal. The closing moments of the match saw Mark drive Lethal through the timekeeper's table with his signature Froggy Bow elbow drop from the top turnbuckle. Back in the ring, Mark used the J-Driller, his brother Jay's finishing maneuver, to pin Lethal for the win.

After the match, Mark spoke into a ringside camera, telling Jay Briscoe's children – Gracie, Jayleigh, and Gannon – he loves them and to "keep your heads up." Mark then sent a message to his late brother, calling him by his real name, Jamin, and telling him he loves him.

As Mark saluted fans following his victory, many members of the AEW locker room and backstage crew, including Tony Khan, came out on the entrance stage to applaud both Mark and Jay Lethal.

The presentation of the main event was rich in ROH aesthetics, with the company's broadcast team, Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman, joining Excalibur on commentary and longtime ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise was on hand for the introductions. Earlier in the show, a video tribute to Jay Briscoe was shown.

Last Wednesday night, a special Jay Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life show was recorded. It's scheduled to premier on ROH's YouTube channel Thursday at 1AM ET.