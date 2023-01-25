WWE Star And Others React To Jay Briscoe Tribute On AEW Dynamite

AEW aired a tribute video to celebrate the life of the late Jay Briscoe on the 1/25 "AEW Dynamite" in Lexington, Kentucky.

The video included highlights of The Briscoes' illustrious AEW career, shots of their parents appearing on ROH programming, a heartfelt video of Jay's daughter talking about why she loves her father, and several other shots of The Briscoe family spending time together in the holidays. The tribute concluded with Jey's post-match promo from Final Battle on December 10, where he and his brother defeated FTR in a memorable Dog Collar Match.

"First things first, we love every single one of y'all," Jay had said in the promo. "This might be the end of an era, but it damn sure ain't the end of The Briscoes."

The video, which has gone viral on social media since it first aired, can be seen below.

The tribute video has elicited scores of reactions from wrestlers across the world, many of whom either shared a ring with Jay or admired his work over the years.

While WWE superstar Mia "Michin" Yim tweeted "#DemBoys" soon after the video aired, former WWE superstar Summer Rae reacted with a broken heart emoji.

Amanda Huber, the wife of the late Brodie Lee, admitted that her "heart is heavy" upon watching the video. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray tweeted, "God Bless the Briscoe / Pugh family."

Meanwhile, current AEW/ROH star Matt Taven tweeted "I love you Jay," and former ROH star Vincent posted a heart emoji while responding to the video. Also, independent wrestler Lady Frost wrote "beautiful tribute" along with a few heart emojis on Twitter.

Several other wrestlers such as Mickie James, Mike Bennett and Swerve Strickland re-tweeted the tribute video.

The tribute video is reportedly just the start of AEW/ROH's initiative to celebrate the life and legacy of Jay. Wednesday's show will be headlined by Mark Briscoe wrestling Jay Lethal in a match paying tribute to his brother. Furthermore, ROH will air the "Jay Briscoe: Celebration of Life" show on its Honor Club streaming service YouTube channel later this week. The show was taped last week in Fresno, California.