Tony Khan Reveals Plans For Jay Briscoe Tribute Show

On Wednesday morning, AEW President Tony Khan made one of his customary appearances on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," where the focus, naturally, was on the Jay Briscoe tribute episode of "Dynamite" that was hours away. More specifically, he discussed how the tributes to Briscoe, who died tragically in a car accident last week, will be spread across both "Dynamite" and a YouTube special that will build on footage recorded as part of last week's TV tapings.

"It's gonna be a great night," he said. "And it's terrible we have to go out and do it under this circumstance, but it's really going to be the best night any of us have had, certainly, in the last week, to come together. And I think it'll feel like we're doing the right thing when we're doing it."

Host Dave LaGreca noted that with the positive news that both of Jay's daughters' are making strides in their recovery from the accident and Mark Briscoe, Jay's brother, getting the go-ahead to wrestle on "Dynamite," tonight's show feels like a significant step forward in the mourning process for everyone, but especially Mark.

"I hope so," Khan replied. "None of us can put ourselves in his shoes. Absolutely none of us. But for Mark and Jay's immediate family and closest friends, none of us know what they're feeling, but I know this is what Mark wants, so I do agree with you. It seems like this is gonna help him and that's why I want to do this so badly."

Co-host Tommy Dreamer then asked how last week's tribute show, which was shot after the "Dynamite" and "Rampage" tapings in Fresno, California, fit into all of this. Khan explained that the Fresno footage will be used as part of a three-hour special that also includes classic Jay Briscoe matches and testimonials from friends. It will be available for free on YouTube at some point after tonight's "Dynamite."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.