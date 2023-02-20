Mia Yim And Shelton Benjamin Open Up About Their Friendship

Mia Yim returned to WWE in late 2022, much to the chagrin of her "brother," fellow WWE star Shelton Benjamin. Yim and Benjamin have a love-hate relationship, referring to themselves as "frenemies" and tormenting each other every chance they can. Despite this, they share a close friendship. The two wrestlers talked in-depth about their relationship on "The Bump."

Yim, now known as Michin in WWE, was an in-studio guest of "The Bump." Benjamin called in from his home and continued their rivalry on the show. Benjamin described their history, telling Kayla Braxton: "I met [Yim] at an indy show, and she actually wrestled Mickie James. And I was very impressed by her talent. ... And I'll be honest, she got me because she had a lot of passion for the business. But then I got to know her. Yeah. It's all a lie."

Benjamin continued: "She didn't know how to play the dozens, so basically, we started playing the dozens after a show. Then it started at a show, then it went on to home, and all of a sudden we started doing it on social media, and it's kind of taken a life of its own. It's actually a lot of fun."

Yim and Benjamin may enjoy needling each other, but they have created a loving friendship, as the "Gold Standard" revealed. "I'll say this for the people who don't get it. Mia, I love her to death. All right? I love her to death. She's an awesome person. She has so much talent, so much passion, and like I said, we developed a brother-sister relationship. But it's an annoying brother and annoying sister relationship."