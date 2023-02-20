Mia Yim And Shelton Benjamin Open Up About Their Friendship

By Rance Morris/Feb. 20, 2023 9:00 pm EST

Mia Yim returned to WWE in late 2022, much to the chagrin of her "brother," fellow WWE star Shelton Benjamin. Yim and Benjamin have a love-hate relationship, referring to themselves as "frenemies" and tormenting each other every chance they can. Despite this, they share a close friendship. The two wrestlers talked in-depth about their relationship on "The Bump."

Yim, now known as Michin in WWE, was an in-studio guest of "The Bump." Benjamin called in from his home and continued their rivalry on the show. Benjamin described their history, telling Kayla Braxton: "I met [Yim] at an indy show, and she actually wrestled Mickie James. And I was very impressed by her talent. ... And I'll be honest, she got me because she had a lot of passion for the business. But then I got to know her. Yeah. It's all a lie."

Benjamin continued: "She didn't know how to play the dozens, so basically, we started playing the dozens after a show. Then it started at a show, then it went on to home, and all of a sudden we started doing it on social media, and it's kind of taken a life of its own. It's actually a lot of fun."

Yim and Benjamin may enjoy needling each other, but they have created a loving friendship, as the "Gold Standard" revealed. "I'll say this for the people who don't get it. Mia, I love her to death. All right? I love her to death. She's an awesome person. She has so much talent, so much passion, and like I said, we developed a brother-sister relationship. But it's an annoying brother and annoying sister relationship."

