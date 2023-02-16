WWE Hall Of Famer Delights Kurt Angle With Rendition Of 'Sexy Kurt'

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle may be best known for his in-ring ability, not to mention the fact that he's an Olympic gold medalist, but his skills as an entertainer should not be understated. On an episode of "WWE SmackDown" in 2005, while locked in a feud with Shawn Michaels, Angle took center stage alongside HBK's former manager — Sensational Sherri — to belt out his own rendition of "Sexy Boy" entitled "Sexy Kurt." Thursday afternoon, Angle took to Twitter to post a video of fellow HOFer Mick Foley serenading a crowd with his own rendition.

"Thank you [Mick Foley] for the incredible rendition of my #1 hit "Sexy Kurt"! You nailed it Mick!!! #itstrue #sexykurt," he tweeted. Angle would go on to defeat Michaels in their very first singles contest via submission in a bout that lasted nearly half an hour — at WrestleMania 21, no less — but HBK evened things up two months later with a win at Vengeance. Their feud concluded in somewhat anti-climactic fashion later that year during an Iron Man Match on "WWE Raw," ending in a 2-2 draw. Oddly, it wouldn't be until TNA that Angle and Foley ever met one-on-one in the ring.

As for 'Sexy Kurt,' that was simply part of showing the world he was more than just a great in-ring wrestler. "I loved making an ass out of myself and throwing myself out there, that's the biggest test to show your confidence," Angle said back in 2021. " If you can go out there and perform and do stuff you're not doing, and you can do it pretty well, that's a sign of somebody who has talent."