Carmella Addresses How Corey Graves Talks About Her On WWE Programming

Carmella has a true blue companion on commentary. The former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion was one of the special guests on this week's "The Bump" and the subject of her husband Corey Graves was brought up. Does Carmella go back and listen to the comments Graves makes about her during her matches? She sure does and she's all for it.

"I cannot believe some of the things he says and it's just funny. It comes out," Carmella said on "The Bump." "I know he's not planning it or practicing it and it just comes out and I love it. He's my 'hype king,' you know?" Carmella will be featured at this weekend's Elimination Chamber after recently returning to WWE following an extended hiatus.

"Mella" didn't miss a beat, as she immediately qualified for the women's Chamber match by defeating Piper Niven, "Michin" Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae. Even at ringside, Graves celebrated at his wife's feel-good win. Now she'll have to contend with Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Asuka and Liv Morgan inside the huge steel structure on Saturday. Carmella is so confident that she'll come out victorious that once she qualified for the Chamber, she called herself "Melladamus" as she predicted coming out on top. She has been out of action since August 2022 after seemingly suffering a head injury during a live event match against Bianca Belair and Asuka. Also during this episode of "The Bump," she noted how nervous she was in making her long-awaited in-ring return.

