WWE Releases Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Sami Zayn With The Montreal Canadiens

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship challenger Sami Zayn has been receiving a hero's homecoming in Montreal, Quebec, Canada ahead of his February 18 title match against Roman Reigns. The former honorary Bloodline member was recently welcomed by his hometown hockey team, the Montreal Canadiens.

WWE released an exclusive look at Zayn backstage at the Bell Centre. According to the former Intercontinental Champion, he got the invite from the team almost as soon as he landed in Montreal. Zayn is shown gleefully watching the Canadiens' 4-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, while also trying to locate the seats he sat in during his first WWE event, which was forebodingly the 1997 Survivor Series which saw Bret Hart lose the WWF Championship to Shawn Michaels in the infamous "Montreal Screwjob." Zayn commented on how wild it is to know that a young WWE fan will be sitting in the same seat he sat in over 25 years ago, watching Zayn challenge for the same championship lineage.

"That's a trip, man," Zayn concluded. "That's a trip."

Zayn hopes that he and Reigns can take fans on "a similar ride, and make people feel things." Zayn is shown receiving an "Honourary HAB" t-shirt from two Canadiens players. Zayn then goes on to take part in a game of target practice on the ice, though Zayn was less worried about the targets and more worried about slipping up on the ice, pulling a muscle, and getting injured before such a big moment in his career.