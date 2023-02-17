Former WWE Referee Scott Armstrong Says He's Not Finished In Wrestling

Despite a brief stint in TNA as well as working with WCW for nearly a decade, Scott Armstrong is arguably best known for his 15 years spent with WWE. Once the COVID pandemic hit in 2020, though, he was furloughed and ultimately released in January 2022 following a brief return. The 61-year-old referee, though, is not ready to call it a career just yet.

During his recent appearance on "The Family Business with Kerry Morton," Armstrong laid out his future goals.

"I don't feel like I'm done by any means," Armstrong said. "I do still feel like age is a number — and I know it's easy to say when you're an old dude — but I'm still active, still in the gym. I wrestled a couple of months ago. I know I can still do what needs to be done in the ring."

While he's been actively refereeing on the independent circuit recently, that's not where he wants to be as he's eyeing a move to a major promotion again. "I feel like if you have 15 years at the very, very top level, you've got something to give," Armstrong added. "I'd love to go back to WWE, I would love to entertain the thought of Impact or New Japan or AEW. Any of those."

The son of Bob Armstrong and brother of Brian "Road Dogg" James, both Hall of Famers, Armstrong debuted in 1983, while his brothers Brad and Steve also went on to become professional wrestlers. Bob Armstrong's WWE highlights included working as a producer, taking several bumps as a referee, losing a singles match to CM Punk, and even being highly involved with The Authority during an angle in 2016.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Family Business" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.