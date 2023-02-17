Surprise Dance Party Breaks Out In Sneak Peek Of Nikki Bella E! Special

Before she officially tied the knot with dancer Artem Chigvintsev in Paris last summer, Nikki Bella explored some of France's finest attractions.

Ahead of the final episode in the four-part docuseries "Nikki Bella Says I Do," E! network released a sneak peek clip of the couple kicking off their wedding week with a surprise dance party. Organized by Chigvintsev, the duo arrived at the neoclassical town square of Place Vendôme, where Bella noticed some familiar faces dancing in the crowd.

"You've always wanted to dance in front of Vendôme," Chigvintsev told Bella upon her realization. In the crowd was her sister Brie and brother Jonathan James "JJ" Garcia, and the soon-to-be-newlyweds left their champagne behind and exited their car to join in on the festivities.

"It couldn't have been a better ending to this incredible day and Artem getting everyone to meet us there to dance," Nikki Bella said. "He just knows what I love so much about him. This is how you kick off Nicole and Artem's wedding week. I know people do cocktail parties, but, no, we dance at Place Vendôme. That's how we do it."

After meeting on the set of the television show "Dancing with the Stars" in 2017, Chigvintsev and Bella later began dating after Bella's split with 16-time WWE Champion John Cena. In 2019, the former dance partners announced their engagement, before welcoming their son Matteo into the world the following year. The duo got married on August 26, 2022, in Paris, France.