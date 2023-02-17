Legendary WWE Enhancement Talent Debuts On Impact

If there was a hypothetical Mt. Rushmore of greatest "jobbers" in pro wrestling history, Barry Horowitz would almost certainly make the cut.

In a surprising turn of events, the veteran WWE and WCW enhancement talent made his debut on this week's Impact Wrestling, stepping out as the person earmarked to kick off the "winning streak" of Johnny Swinger, Impact's resident "jobber." Zicky Dice explained why a victory for his ally was almost a certainty as he introduced Horowitz as his opponent.

"Impact management told us, 'Johnny Swinger, go get yourself 50 wins, and we'll give you a shot at the world championship," Dice said. "Tonight, I promise you your first victory! I've done the math, and I've found somebody whose record is way worse than ours! There is absolutely no way you can lose this one."

Upon being introduced as Swinger's opponent, the 63-year-old Horowitz did his signature "pat on the back" routine before limping up the ramp, only to be attacked by his fellow "jobber" even before the match. Unfortunately for Swinger and Dice, their plans fell apart, as Horowitz picked up the victory thanks to outside assistance from The Demon.

It's unknown if Horowitz's Impact appearance was a one-time deal, or if the veteran wrestler has signed a contract with the promotion.

During the 1980s and 1990s, Horowitz was a prominent enhancement talent for WWE, with some of his high-profile losses coming against the likes of Jake Roberts, The Ultimate Warrior, Randy Savage and Bret Hart. He would eventually assume the same role for WCW in the late 90s, taking losses to the likes of Goldberg, Booker T and Buff Bagwell. In fact, Horowitz lost twice to Goldberg during the latter's 173-0 winning streak in 1997-1998.