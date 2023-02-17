WWE SmackDown Preview (2/17): Gunther Defends Against Madcap Moss, Rousey And Baszler Vs. Natalya And Shotzi, Asuka Faces Liv Morgan, More

Just one day before Elimination Chamber, tonight's "WWE SmackDown" will emanate live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and is set to feature some exciting action. Following last week's Fatal Four-Way to determine the new No. 1 Contender, Madcap Moss will take on GUNTHER with the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line. GUNTHER's last televised defense was over a month ago when he defeated Braun Strowman on "SmackDown" to retain his championship, and the Austrian goliath is now coming off a standout showing in the Royal Rumble. This matchup will undoubtedly serve as the biggest moment in Moss' career thus far — does he have what it takes to topple GUNTHER?

Along with that, Ronda Rousey will make her return to the ring for the first time since losing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair in December. She'll team up with longtime friend Shayna Baszler to take on Natalya and Shotzi following a confrontation and brawl between the four women last week.

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Asuka and Liv Morgan faced each other as part of a six-woman tag match, with Asuka submitting Morgan for the win. Tonight, the two will compete in a singles bout ahead of their participation in tomorrow's Elimination Chamber match. Asuka has been on a hot streak since her return at the Royal Rumble, so Morgan will undoubtedly have her hands full tonight.

Elsewhere on the card, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will get in the ring with the Viking Raiders once again. The two teams have been at odds for months now, and the Viking Raiders will have a chance to get some revenge following their first-round loss against McIntyre and Sheamus in the "SmackDown" Tag Team Title No. 1 Contendership Tournament last month.