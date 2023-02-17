Randy Orton Reportedly Preparing For WWE In-Ring Return

Randy Orton has been sidelined since May due to a serious back injury. In November, "The Viper" reportedly had surgery to fuse his lower back — an operation that left Fightful's sources in doubt about the multi-time world champion returning to the ring. Orton's wife shared a selfie from the hospital on November 14 of Orton in a hospital bed after he was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE stars go for surgical operations and rehabilitation. Since then, Orton's status has remained unknown.

In an update, Dave Meltzer noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that a story was going around regarding Orton contacting his boot maker for new wrestling boots. While there is currently no timeframe for his potential return, this news suggests the 42-year-old is looking at returning. It was also noted that Orton physically looked like he had been "training heavily" as evident by recent photos that have circulated social media.

Orton hasn't been seen in the ring since he and Matt Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Championship to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions The Usos in a unification match on May 20. Collectively known as RK-Bro, Orton and Riddle had two tag team title reigns at a combined 216 days after they started teaming in April 2021. The third-generation superstar has been with the company for over two decades and has plenty of accolades to show including 14 world championship reigns. Orton is also a four-time tag team champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner, and multi-time WrestleMania headliner.