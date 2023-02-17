New AEW Fight Forever Gameplay Footage Recreates Hangman Page-Bryan Danielson Title Match

Newly released gameplay footage from the "AEW Fight Forever" video game recreates an intense battle between "Hangman" Adam Page and Bryan Danielson. During the January 5, 2022 episode of "Dynamite," Page, who was the AEW World Champion at the time, put the gold on the line against Danielson. The two had battled to a time-limit draw the month prior. Page and Danielson had a bloody war in their rematch to kick off the TBS era for "Dynamite," but in the end, it was Page who nailed Danielson with the Buckshot Lariat for the three-count.

The "AEW Fight Forever" video game is being showcased at IGN Fan Fest, a two-day virtual event. The event features special announcements and trailers for movies, TV shows, and, of course, video games. In a new video posted on IGN's official Twitter account, gameplay footage of "AEW Fight Forever" was on full display, reimagining key moments from that "Hangman" versus Danielson title match one year ago.

The clip shows entrances for both Page and Danielson in the game, which is very much in the style of "WWF No Mercy," an N64 game released in late 2000. The video mixed clips of the actual match between "Hangman" and "The American Dragon," while also showing gameplay footage to go along with it. Fans get to see Page perform his signature moves such as the Deadeye, a fallaway slam from the top rope, and his Buckshot Lariat finisher. Danielson's Busaiku Knee is also showcased.

A release date for "AEW Fight Forever" hasn't been revealed, but it will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.