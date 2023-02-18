The Miz Nearly Scored A Huge Shot During NBA All-Star Weekend

The Miz channeled his inner Steph Curry during Friday night's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, draining a half-court shot that nearly secured victory for his trailing squad of celebrities.

Unfortunately for the WWE superstar and Team Ryan, led by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, the half-court shot was waved off by the referee, much to the relief of Team Dwayne, which prevailed with an 81-78 win. It's worth noting that there's a 4-point line set a yard behind the traditional 3-point line as part of the NBA's All-Star Celebrity Game rules. As such, The Miz had the opportunity to be a hero for his team!

Despite the loss, The Miz's buzzer-beating shot attempt caused a lot of excitement at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, notably with Giannis Antetokounmpo running up and down the court when the wrestler drained his hail mary. The Miz's shot has also since gone viral on social media, with many mainstream media outlets replaying the clip across their platforms.

A clip of The Miz's half-court shot can be seen below.

All about the moments 😎 https://t.co/t6akvgZCfi — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 18, 2023

The Miz's team included other celebrities such as former NFL player Calvin Johnson, musician Kane Brown, comedian Guillermo Rodriguez and actor Everett Osborne. The opposing team, coached by NBA legend Dwayne Wade, included the likes of comedian Hasan Minhaj, WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale and tennis player Frances Tiafoe. The MVP of the game was Seattle Seahawks WR DJ Metcalf, who finished with an impressive stat line of 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Team Dwayne. Metcalf would also dazzle the crowd with several dunks.

The Miz is evidently not traveling for Saturday night's Elimination Chamber premium live event in Montreal, Québec, Canada. The veteran wrestler has recently been in a rivalry with Rick Boogs, taking two consecutive losses to the returning Boogs on the previous two "WWE Raw" episodes.