GCW Star Jordan Oliver Explains Why He Was Afraid To Face Jonathan Gresham

It's not often a wrestler admits to being nervous to face an opponent, but that was the case for 23-year-old Jordan Oliver prior to squaring off against former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham last year.

In a new interview with Fightful published Friday, the current Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW )Heavyweight Champion opened up about his budding career, his dream matches, and his nerve-racking match with veteran Gresham, who is regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers in the business.

Oliver, who won the JCW Heavyweight Championship last week at JCW's annual Jersey J-Cup tournament, wrestled Gresham at the GCW Fight Club 2022: Mox Vs. Gage II event last October in a 10-minute match that saw the future JCW Heavyweight Champion come up short.

When asked by Fightful who he was afraid to face throughout his career, Oliver brought up that match. "I was very scared for a Jonathan Gresham match for many years," he said. "Even a year ago, [GCW owner] Brett [Lauderdale] said, 'Do you want to wrestle Jon Gresham?' I just didn't respond to the message because I was so frightened that he would expose me and I would be so terrible. Obviously, that wasn't the case, but Jonathan Gresham, still, I want to wrestle him again. I want to see where I'm at six months past that."

Oliver has undoubtedly improved, winning his first heavyweight championship this month following a busy 2022 that saw him wrestle all over the United States, Europe, and Japan. The New York native also has wrestled for promotions such as CZW and MLW.