Luchador Maximo Announces He's Unretiring After Never Actually Retiring

When it comes to pro wrestling retirements, a lot of them end up lasting about as long as an episode of "Parks and Recreation." This applies to the lucha libre world as well, which is why it's not surprising that former AAA and CMLL luchador Maximo is coming out of retirement. It's the rest of the details regarding his announcement that don't make sense.

The son of late lucha legend Brazo de Plata and brother of AAA star Psycho Clown announced his plans to unretire in a lengthy statement posted on Instagram and Facebook.

"A few months ago I was in a deep depression...I made mistakes just like any human being," Maximo wrote. "I didn't find how to get up, fight, face my acts..thank god to my mom, sister, brother in law nephew Juan Reyes Marta, Ivan and a special person...today i am coming back...more changes are coming...God knows why and at what time things happen. I love you a thousand. Thanks. Let's go for everything!! Hey!!!"

There was just one problem with Maximo's statement: the former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion never actually retired. As noted by luchablog, and as records indicate, Maximo has worked regularly since announcing his retirement in January, including a show this past weekend for Promociones NOBO. As such, Maximo effectively has announced an unretirement from a retirement that never existed.

The odd behavior is unfortunately par the course for Maximo since 2017, when he, several family members, and one friend of the family were fired after destroying co-worker Ultimo Guerrero's sports car following a dispute regarding CMLL's union. Maximo again made news last fall, just prior to his "retirement," when his wife, former luchadora India Sioux, accused him of domestic violence.