Triple H Says He Could 'Feel' Pat Patterson During WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE returned to Montreal over the weekend to present their Elimination Chamber premium live event. The five-match card was supported by a raucous sold-out crowd of over 17,000 people, which was the largest WWE gate in Montreal history. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque touted the show's success during the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference and became emotional when talking about the influence of a legendary Hall of Famer.

"It was a historic night," Levesque said. "This was about The Rousseaus, this was even about Kowalski, the people that made that passion about what we do over generations get us to where we are today. This was about the Hart family, this was about Bret. And it was really about Pat Patterson. I can feel him up there," Levesque added while getting emotional. "I could feel him up there in this moment, in Montreal, with tears in his eyes sitting there. It was something special that he would have enjoyed it. He would have said, 'Goddammit. That is the business, the people were going nut, the people were so loud, I cannot stop crying.' I'm just telling you he would've been impressed. It was something special. Every match tonight delivered."

Montreal's own Patterson played a pivotal role in WWE as he was the first Intercontinental Champion and is credited for creating the Royal Rumble match. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996 and last competed in 2000. After that, Patterson worked as a creative consultant and producer until he passed away in December 2020 at the age of 79.

