JTG 'Felt Like A Kid' While Attending WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber was met with positive reviews from the WWE Universe, and the live audience in Montreal, Canada provided a brilliant atmosphere from the opening bout to the main event, showcasing their feelings toward the show. While the crowd was mainly made up of passionate wrestling fans, it also included former WWE Superstar JTG, who was just as immersed in the action as anyone else.

JTG tweeted, "I legit felt like a kid last night. #montreal #EliminationChamber" alongside a selfie of himself in the crowd as Sami Zayn was making his entrance for the main event match of the show. Of course, Zayn was met with a huge hometown reaction for the main event which saw him challenge for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but he ultimately came up short in his quest.

I legit felt like a kid last night.#montreal #EliminationChamber pic.twitter.com/szqdDTzfDv — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) February 19, 2023

JTG worked for WWE from 2006 to 2007 before being released, but he was quickly brought back to the company in 2008. He remained there until 2014, being best known for his work alongside the late Shad Gaspard as the Cryme Tyme tag team. JTG was last seen on camera for WWE during the 2022 Hall Of Fame ceremony, where he inducted his former tag team partner, who was the recipient of the Warrior Award that year.

JTG has only worked once so far this year for the House Of Glory promotion, but did appear regularly for the NWA last year where he was in a tag team with another former WWE Superstar, Dirty Dango (f.k.a. Fandango).