Jamie Hayter Reveals Why She Chops Her Fans At Meet And Greets

There are few wrestlers in AEW with as much momentum as the current AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. In recent months Hayter has main-evented both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" and had highly-praised bouts against some of AEW's best joshi wrestlers.

She has become one of the most popular stars on the roster today as a result and her unique interactions with fans have aided in garnering Hayter a loyal fanbase. One way that a Jamie Hayter meet-and-greet differs from many wrestlers in the business today is her willingness to hit fans with one of her signature chops if they ask to experience the wrestling move.

Hayter was asked about this unique interaction by RJ City on the most recent episode of "Hey! (EW)" and gave some details about her protocol. "If you come to a meet-and-greet and you get something, I will give you a chop if you want." Hayter explained, "I don't force it on people, you can't do that."

The AEW star developed her hard-hitting style during her tours of Japan with STARDOM, where she added the chops and lariats that she's known for today into her repertoire. RJ City quickly followed up by joking about the nature of Hayter's job as a professional wrestler. "Don't you think you're cheapening the business though?" City asked rhetorically before continuing, "You're a professional wrestler, not someone who gets paid to hit people."

The host continued to banter with the AEW Women's World Champion on the subject of chopping fans. "What is the worst case scenario, that you pop someone's blood vessel or that you satisfy a latent fetish?" Hayter's response was blunt which caused the people behind the camera to laugh at the nature of the conversation, "Both. I know my audience."