Ending To Lesnar-Lashley Elimination Chamber Match 'Didn't Sit Well' With Jimmy Korderas

WWE Elimination Chamber was supposed to be the night Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley settled their scores and proved who was the best, but their third match didn't provide a decisive winner. The encounter lasted just minutes and ended via disqualification, and former WWE official Jimmy Korderas admitted on his latest "Reffin Rant" that it was "the only thing that didn't sit well" with him throughout the entire show.

Lashley seemed to have the match won when he placed Lesnar into his Hurt Lock finisher, but with the "Beast Incarnate" unable to escape, he opted for a low blow to get himself out of the situation. One issue that Korderas had was that he found it unclear who the babyface and heel were in this scenario, which wasn't helped by the finish of the encounter. "You could say that Bobby was the heel, Brock was well-received by that Montreal crowd, but that finish where he low-blowed Bobby Lashley, very much a heel finish," he said. "It looked like desperation from the Beast, Brock Lesnar. I didn't like that, maybe it's leading to a Pit match."

Of course, a Fight Pit would be an interesting next step for these two men considering their distinct MMA backgrounds, and the post-match angle that saw Lesnar attack the referee and put Lashley through the announce table hinted that things are far from over between them. Another encounter at WWE WrestleMania could very well be on the cards for them.

