Keiji Muto Admits To Still Dealing With Injuries Ahead Of Final Match With Tetsuya Naito

Keiji Muto – popularly known as The Great Muta – will officially bring the curtain down on his illustrious career inside the Tokyo Dome tomorrow night to wrap up his retirement tour. The 60-year-old is set to collide with Tetsuya Naito on a special jam-packed card. Heading into his final bow, Muto has been dealing with hamstring injuries sustained while performing as The Great Muta for the last time on January 22 alongside AEW's Sting and Darby Allin in a tag team bout. The Japanese legend has now provided an update on his condition.

"The doctors told me it would be six weeks to heal, but here we are after four," Muto said while addressing the media. "But wrestlers have to be heroes, they have to be superhuman, and that's what I will be one more time tomorrow."

Muto also explained to the media in the pre-event press conference that Naito was the "best choice" for his final opponent. Meanwhile, the Los Ingobernables de Japon leader expressed that he wanted to "wipe the floor" with the legendary wrestler in their historic clash.

Tomorrow night's Pro Wrestling NOAH Keiji Muto Grand Final Pro-Wrestling "Last" Love Hold Out event will also see NOSAWA Rongai perform in the ring for the last time. The former All Japan Pro Wrestling All Asia Tag Team Champion will team with MAZADA against Gedo and Taiji Ishimori. Elsewhere, Kazuchika Okada is set to face NOAH's Kaito Kiyomiya in a non-title match after successfully defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW's Battle in the Valley pay-per-view on Saturday night in San Jose, California.