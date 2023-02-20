Dirty Dango Always Knew His WWE Push And Popularity Wouldn't Last Forever

Following his release from WWE in 2021, the man formerly known as Fandango currently calls Impact Wrestling home. Now going by Dirty Dango, the 39-year-old is trying to make a new name for himself elsewhere. Yet while his time as Fandango and one half of the Fashion Police — alongside Tyler Breeze — was beloved by many, he knew it wouldn't last forever. Appearing on the Cultaholic Wrestling podcast, he explained why that was, as well as what it felt like while receiving a push.

"I feel like when something kind of catches on, and this isn't a shot at WWE," Dango started, "they kind of push it down people's throat a little too much."

However, Vince McMahon was behind the character, and so it began. That's when he started to realize more and more who he could count on. "You kind of figure out who your real friends are when you start to do good on TV," he continued. Still, doubts remained. "I kind of knew in the back of my head — it's like the Macarena — anything that becomes really popular that quick usually tends to go away pretty quick."

Some do slip through and outlive their perceived expectations, though, such as the Fashion Police with Breeze. And while it took plenty of work to make that happen, he couldn't have been prouder. "Everything has a shelf life," Dango added. "But those backstage promos turned into a dot com series, which turned into a SmackDown series, which turned into a tag team title spot. When you take something that you yourself as a performer invest into, it means that much more to you."

