Cody Rhodes Reacts To Star Wars-Level Plea To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes knows where he'll be when WrestleMania 39 arrives. After winning the Men's Royal Rumble match last month, he's set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the event. And while the two have yet to stand face-to-face since their respective triumphs at the Rumble, Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief Paul Heyman wasted little time in making matters personal. But, perhaps the pressure is starting to mount on "The American Nightmare."

On Sunday afternoon, a fan took to Twitter to comment on the upcoming match. "How every fan sees @CodyRhodes," the fan wrote, attaching a gif of Princess Leia from "Star Wars: A New Hope" saying, "You're my only hope." The challenger saw the tweet and responded on Monday morning, quipping, "No pressure right?"

Despite losing several months to a completely torn pectoral muscle, Rhodes' return to WWE has so far been a very successful one. His first match back with the company came at WrestleMania 38, which saw him defeat Seth "Freakin'" Rollins for the first of what ended up being three consecutive victories. He added a win at WrestleMania Backlash before putting on the performance of a lifetime inside Hell in a Cell with the aforementioned torn pec.

Still, he's never won the WWE Championship — a wrong he's been very intent on putting right since departing AEW. Winning the Men's Royal Rumble allowed Rhodes to punch his ticket to the main event, but if returning at WrestleMania 38 was the biggest match of his career to date, his showdown with Reigns in less than six weeks figures to be the most important match of his career.