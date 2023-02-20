Kurt Angle Claims That Brock Lesnar Is 'Not A Babyface-Type Guy'

While Brock Lesnar has portrayed a heel for much of his WWE career, he flipped over to the babyface side of the roster at SummerSlam 2021. In recent times, he's been portrayed as an unserious, flannel-wearing, knock-knock joke-telling version of himself, albeit without losing any of his intimidating qualities. While many are enjoying this new version of "The Beast Incarnate," WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle isn't into his current gimmick.

"Brock looks like a freaking crazy, German Nazi," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show." "He has heel written all over him. There is no babyface about Brock. I don't know how he ended up being a babyface because this guy doesn't like people. He doesn't like life. He's just miserable. But, you know, what he's actually a really good guy, I'm not going to lie to you. But Brock is, he is not the babyface type of guy. He's definitely a heel."

That said, being on the babyface side of the spectrum hasn't stopped Lesnar from resorting to hellish tactics. During the Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday, February 18, he nailed Bobby Lashley with a low blow after finding himself trapped in Lashley's Hurt Lock. Following the match, Lesnar put Lashley through the announce table, along with nailing a referee with the F5 twice. Now it remains to be seen if he'll be portrayed as a babyface heading into WWE WrestleMania 39.

