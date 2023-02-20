Undertaker Comments On His Retirement And Fans Still Wanting To See Him Wrestle

While some remain skeptical, Undertaker is retired from pro wrestling. The "Deadman" was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 after competing in his last match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, defeating A.J. Styles in a Boneyard Match. Despite his being retired, there are a select group of fans who would like to see the seven-time world champion step back into the ring for one more match. Appearing on "Hawk vs Wolf," Undertaker addressed his two different fanbases and what they each would like of him moving forward.

"They understand that you're, you're getting long in the tooth, you've got a lot of miles on you, but they just want you out there," Undertaker said. "There's that one part of the fanbase that's like, 'Oh man, he's old. He shouldn't be out there.' ... If I felt like I could go and deliver and deliver a performance that people expect when they see my name on the card, I would do it. But, I know I can't. It has been a horrible transition for me."

Following his retirement from pro wrestling in 2020, Undertaker has remained busy as he created the "1 deadMAN SHOW," an event where he tells stories from his career and answers questions from the live audience. Undertaker discussed his enjoyment of the shows and how they compare to his undying love for pro wrestling.

"I don't know that I'll ever find a passion that I did for actually being in the ring," he said. "I'm doing the one-man show and enjoying that ... But, I don't know that I will ever have that passion that wrestling gave to me."

